PML-N govt to continue development-oriented agenda: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) MNA, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said development projects

initiated by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be completed by the

government till 2018.

Talking to PTV, he said the PML-N government was

implementing its development oriented-agenda and put the country

on track of speedy progress.

Improved economic situation and reduction in terrorism

incidents and load-shedding in the country were achievements of

the government in four years, he said.

He urged the need for across the board accountability and

all political parties in the Parliament were agreed on it.

He said Nawaz Sharif presented himself and family

for investigation on Panama Papers and despite having immunity, he

did not avail the same.

Tariq Fazal said anti-Pakistan forces could not see

development and progress in the country and they were hatching

conspiracy to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N had nominated

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as candidate for prime minister who was

a senior parliamentarian and devoted party worker.

He said PML-N had simple majority in the parliament and

also support of coalition partners and would elect the new prime

minister.