PML-N govt struggled for supremacy of parliament: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had struggled for supremacy of
the parliament and strengthening the national institutions.
All national institutions were effectively working for
development and prosperity of the country under their
parameters, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said the PML-N government had launched many
mega projects in the country including China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
He urged all stake-holders to hold dialogue on national
issue to resolve them.
Replying to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister
Shehbaz Sharif launched several projects in the province and was
continuously working for development and uplift of it.
He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
still head of the party.
Rana Tanveer said Nawaz Sharif decided to face the case
after consultation with his party leaders.
