PML-N Govt practically delivering under leadership of Prime Minister: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Monday said

that PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif

was practically delivering which the party committed with the people during general

election 2013 compaign.

Talking to MPA Jamshaid Mohmand and Sher Zaman Thakar here, he said that

providing relief to masses was top priority of PML-N government and as per the

directives of Prime Minister work on many projects of public welfare were in progress.

He said that provision of sui-gas to PK-27 had already approved by the

PM and soon work on the project would be initiated.

Similarly, he said 40 MVA transformer for Jalala grid, 11 KV Omerabad

Feeder and a sub division of PESCO in Takhtbai are also approved.

He said the PML-N would fulfill all its promises made with the people

and would again come to power in 2018 general elections.