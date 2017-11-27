PML-N govt making efforts to strengthen institutions: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government was making efforts to further strengthen all the institutions.

“All the institutions should speed up work for development of the country, ” he said while talking to

private news channels.

The PML-N government was trying to take forward the country in all fields, he said.

To a question regarding the matter of protesters sit-in at Faizabad Interchange,

he said that some elements wanted to spread unrest in the country but they could not succeed in

their design.

To another question he said that the decision of action against the protesters had taken on court orders.

Commenting on the overall situation emerged due to protesters sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, he said, It was not good for the country.

Talal urged all the institutions to work under their domain for achieving progress for the country.