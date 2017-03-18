PML-N govt has steered country out of crises: Rana Tanveer

SHEIKHUPURA, Mar 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science & Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government has steered the country out of crises like energy shortage, terrorism, political instability, etc.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Sheikhupura Press Club office-bearers here, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team did very well during the last four years.

He said that pointing out social and public indiscriminations at all levels is a responsibility of a journalist and the role of a journalist is important in uplift of society.

He said that national institutions were inactive in 2013, while energy crisis and terrorism were major issues at the time of the PML-N taking charge of the government, adding that the incumbent government steered the country out of all these problems.

“Today, the culture of political confrontation has almost been eliminated,” he added.

He said that the media, democracy and politics were now free of any curbs and the country was put on the road to progress.

The minister said that other countries were acknowledging progress in the country, adding that Pakistan secured the top position among the Asian stock markets, and the fifth one in the world.

He said that Pakistan has been bestowed with abundant natural resources, and it is now moving towards success, adding that currently Pakistan is the best country for investment.

He claimed that loadshedding would be ended till the end of the current year for which the prime minister had worked day and night. Record power projects had been initiated during the current tenure, the minister said adding that the country would not face any electricity shortage during the next 100 years.

He said that Pakistan had no recognition in defence production in 2013, but now the country is well known in this sector and it is exporting defence products to other countries.

Rana said that terrorism had been overcome, investment was coming in the country and flow of economic activities had been increased during the current tenure of the PML-N government.

“Balochistan is on top of the list in development whereas it was the most deprived province in 2013,” he said.

The minister said that Gawadar city would beat Dubai in economic activities in near future.

Rana claimed the PML-N would sweep the general elections 2018 on the basis of its performance.

He gave Rs 1 million to Sheikhupura Press Club from his own pocket for betterment of the journalist community.

Peer Ashraf Rasool Shah, MPA, M Arif Sandhela, MPA, Press Club President Shehbaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary M Islam Ghazi and several other notables attended the ceremony.