PML-N govt giving special attention to agri sector: Dr Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) government was giving special attention to the
agriculture sector to achieve the target.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that agriculture
sector would show positive results because of the steps taken
by the government in the next fiscal year budget.
Inflation, he said, had reduced due to the policies of the
government.
To a question regarding the Sindh situation, he said that
incidents of target killing had reduced.
