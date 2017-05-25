PML-N govt giving special attention to agri sector: Dr Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) government was giving special attention to the

agriculture sector to achieve the target.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that agriculture

sector would show positive results because of the steps taken

by the government in the next fiscal year budget.

Inflation, he said, had reduced due to the policies of the

government.

To a question regarding the Sindh situation, he said that

incidents of target killing had reduced.