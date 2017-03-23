PML-N govt fulfilling Quaid’s vision of welfare state: Marvi Memon

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson

BISP Marvi Memon has said today is a special day that

reminds us of Iqbal’s vision, the historic struggle and firm

resolve of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the

creation of Pakistan.

The government was fully committed to fulfill Quaid’s

vision of a welfare state. To fullfil this aim, the PML-N

government increased the BISP budgets manifold during the

past few years and initiated various social protection

initiatives following its development manifesto.

These views were expressed by the minister in a

talk on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) targeting

mechanism organized by BISP here at a local hotel on Thursday

where Dr Kate Vyborny from Duke University USA presented her

paper on “Reforming Institutions In Pakistan: Evidence from

cash transfer in Pakistan”.

Marvi said in the recent years, the government had

introduced various institutional reforms to improve service

delivery and for transparent allocation of public spending.

The chairperson BISP added at present, the BISP

ranks at number five in the world in terms of targeting and

selection on the basis of 2010-11 survey. The BISP management

was making all out efforts to clinch the top position in the

ongoing survey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER)

update, she added.

This time, poverty score card had been revised and new

indicators on chronic diseases, skill trainings, gender

description and employment status had been added that

would further refine the Proxy Means Test (PMT), she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kate presented evidence

that shift to the Proxy Means Test (PMT) based targeting

drastically reduced clan/biradiri-based partonage and

increased representation of the BISP recipients from villages

other than those of politicians who were in the ruling party.

The post-PMT targeting reduced the inclusion error through

favourtisim and, therefore, was instrumental in dramatically

improved public perceptions of the program’s legitimacy. The

impartiality of the programme helped it survive transition to

a new party in power, unlike previous social

assistance programs.

In the meeting which was also widely attended by the

provincial government representatives, including ministers,

past uses of BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER)

were shared. Possible future initiatives, where the updated

BISP’s NSER could be used, were identified in the areas of

school enrollment, women empowerment, rural poverty

alleviation programmes, higher education, agriculture and

health.

The participants also stressed on the two-way

communication between the BISP and social sector departments

in the province.

DG BISP Punjab Sarah Saeed presented the background and

updated on the current status of the National Socio-Economic

Registry (NSER). She said survey was going on successfully

in the pilot districts across Pakistan. In Punjab,

Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Layyah are being surveyed

in the pilot phase and the results are very encouraging.

69,579 households in Chakwal, 97,247 in Faisalabad

and 16,776 households in Layyah have been registered during

door-to-door survey till date whereas desk registration was

nearing completion in Bahawalpur.

Provincial Ministers Raza Ali Gillani,Rana Mashhood

Ahmed, Nadeem kamran and provincial secretaries from the

women empowerment, higher education, housing, agriculture,

schools education and health departments were also

present.