PML-N govt ensuring transparency in all projects: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Friday said the present government had taken number of measures

to bring transparency in the system.

The international organizations were also acknowledging government’s performance, he said while .

talking to PTV. Transparency International which was a world recognize organization, had stated in its last year’s report that the corruption ratio was lowest level in the country.

He said that the government had ensured transparency in all projects and there was no allegation of corruption in four years of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The governor said the country’s economy has strengthened due to steps taken by the government.

He said the PML-N government had reduced load-shedding to minimum hours, increased GDP rate and n tax collection.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made good efforts to enhance tax recovery, he said.

Muhammad Zubair said the present government had brought improvements in every sector.

Foreign investments were coming to Pakistan like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said.

The Governor said that unbiased legal experts were raising reservations on process of accountability against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said that Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his family for investigations after Panama Papers issue, but they were not being provided with fundamental rights of fair trial.

The Governor said that members of the Parliament represented people of Pakistan and appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman was done with the consultation of the leader of the house and the opposition.

There was need to bring improvement in the process of accountability, he said.

He said positive criticism was right of the opposition but it should avoid putting pressure on the government as it could create hurdle in process of development.

To a question, he said that continuity of the democratic process was essential for stability in the country.