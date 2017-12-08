PML-N govt delivers to masses, resolves problem of loadshedding:Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power in 2013 elections had delivered to masses and resolved the problem of loadshedding in the country.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf and other political parties could not compete with PML-N, he said talking to a private news channel.

Conspiracy was being hatched to halt the PML-N from winning the senate election, he said, adding PPP had been badly affected by the policies of Asif Ali Zardari.

All the workers and members of the PML-N had full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

To a question, he said the preparation for next general elections had started, adding PML-N government had addressed many challenges including the problem of loadshedding in the country.