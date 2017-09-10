PML-N govt completes record welfare projects: Zahid Hamid

SIALKOT, Sept 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid has said

that the PML-N government had completed record number of social welfare

projects across the country.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a gas supply

scheme in village Labby (NA-114) near Pasrur on Saturday evening.

PML-N Youth Wing Overseas President Ali Zahid Khan and local leaders

were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that the government was successfully fulfilling

all its promises by ensuring early provision of all basic facilities to

the people.

Zahid Hamid said that the PML-N put the country on the road to

political and economic stability. He said that the government had reduced the duration of electricity load-shedding to a great extent.

The minister said that the government allocated special development

funds worth Rs 3 billion for reconstruction of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and converting it into a dual carriageway.

He said that the project would be completed during the current fiscal

year, while the construction work on the main Pasrur-Charwah Road, Badiana-Nakhnal-Bhaagowal Road and Sialkot-Phalora Road was in progress. Work on Daska-Pasrur-Narowal Road has also been started, he added.

He said that the Punjab government has also released funds for

upgradation of Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital.

He hoped that the PML-N would also emerge victorious in general

election 2018.