PML-N govt committed to progress, prosperity of country; PM

SHEIKHUPURA, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday said his government was committed to progress and development and undertaking a string of projects across the country to boost national economy, generate employment and reduce poverty.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering after reviewing

the pace of progress of the Bhikki Power Plant.

The Gas powered Bhikki power plant has a total capacity of 1180 MW and would be fully operational by the end of 2018.

Almost 84% work has been completed and the plant would be producing 716 MW initially before the summers this year.

He said only a year back, he visited the site of the project

that was located in between the fields, however today a huge infrastructure had cropped up in a short span of time.

The Prime Minister said the pace of progress on the project was very impressive and “unbelievable.”

He said the project would be known in the times ahead for being very cost-effective.