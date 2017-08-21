PML-N Govt believes in people’s socio-economic uplift apolitically: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government at federal

level firmly believed in the socio-economic uplift of people across

the country, regardless of any political consideration.

Talking to a delegation of MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, headed

by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha which called on him at PM Office, the

prime minister said the federal government had always supported

democratic principles with an aim to bring about qualitative change

in the lives of the people of the country.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor

to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan, Advisor Eng Amir

Muqam and Minister for Narcotics Lt. Gen (R) Salah-ud-din Tirmizi

were also present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of the province,

developmental projects and issues, being faced by the people of the

province.

Talking about developmental projects, the prime minister said

that federal government had been making every possible effort to

assist the provincial governments and to undertake projects that

cater to the needs of the people, especially in far-flung areas.

The prime minister resolved that the developmental agenda of

the PML-N would continue unabated.

The participants also raised before the prime minister various

issues concerning their constituencies.

Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi assured the delegation that the

federal government would provide every possible support towards

addressing their issues.

He also advised the elected members to reach out to people and

play their role to redress their issues.