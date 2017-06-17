PML-N government tremendously served people: Tariq Fazal Ch

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Saturday said PML-N government has tremendously served the people and put the country on the track of development and prosperity.

Talking to APP, he said incumbent government would continue its efforts for the welfare of masses.

He said some people, with their undue criticism, wanted to create hurdle in government’s journey to development.

Tariq Fazal said government always hail the recommendations of opposition and all the national interest issues were resolved with

consensus.

Replying to a question, the minister asked the opposition to come forward to strengthen democratic process in the country.