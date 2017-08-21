PML-N government to continue socio-economic uplift of South Punjab: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Monday said socio-economic development of South Punjab was priority

of the government and the PML-N government would continue to

undertake uplift projects in the area.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N Members of National Assembly

from Multan Division called on him here, he said the government has

initiated numerous development projects and welfare schemes in South

Punjab.

The MNAs briefed the Prime Minister on development projects

and public welfare schemes in their respective constituencies.

The Prime Minister urged the MNAs to work with full dedication

and commitment for bringing about a tangible positive change.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the government would extend

its all out support for fastracking development projects in South

Punjab. He advised MNAs to reach out to the people especially the

poor segments of society and help addressing their issues.

The delegation included Minister for National Food Security

Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali

Shah, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan

Kanju.

Other members included MNAs Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Rana

Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Muhammad Khan Daha,

Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, Ch. Nazir Ahmad, Sajid Mehdi, Tahir Iqbal

Ch., Saeed Ahmed Khan Manias and Mrs. Shaheen Shafiq.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and

senior government officials were also present during the meeting.