PML-N government to continue socio-economic uplift of South Punjab: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Monday said socio-economic development of South Punjab was priority
of the government and the PML-N government would continue to
undertake uplift projects in the area.
Talking to a delegation of PML-N Members of National Assembly
from Multan Division called on him here, he said the government has
initiated numerous development projects and welfare schemes in South
Punjab.
The MNAs briefed the Prime Minister on development projects
and public welfare schemes in their respective constituencies.
The Prime Minister urged the MNAs to work with full dedication
and commitment for bringing about a tangible positive change.
The Prime Minister reiterated that the government would extend
its all out support for fastracking development projects in South
Punjab. He advised MNAs to reach out to the people especially the
poor segments of society and help addressing their issues.
The delegation included Minister for National Food Security
Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali
Shah, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Abdul Rehman Khan
Kanju.
Other members included MNAs Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Rana
Muhammad Qasim Noon, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Muhammad Khan Daha,
Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, Ch. Nazir Ahmad, Sajid Mehdi, Tahir Iqbal
Ch., Saeed Ahmed Khan Manias and Mrs. Shaheen Shafiq.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and
senior government officials were also present during the meeting.
