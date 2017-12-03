PML-N government much better as compared to last PPP tenure: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said the present government was much better as compared to the last Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said during the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) many mega projects were launched and most of them were in completion stage.

He said energy loadshedding had visibily reduced during PML-N government and present government performance was appreciatable, adding today’s Pakistan was much developed and better as compared to 2013.

The minister said opposition was just criticizing the government and busy in political point scoring.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the leader of the party and still popular among the people of the country and they had great love affiliations with him.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan abbasi believe in hard work and do not believe in cheap popularity.

All members of PML-N were performing their duties properly, he added.