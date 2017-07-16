PML-N fully united, no rift in party: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram
Dastgir on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was
fully united and there was no rift in the party.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader among the people of
Pakistan who had put the country on the path of development.
Khurram Dastgir said the prime minister, despite reservations,
had presented himself and his family before the joint investigation team (JIT) for the supremacy of the law.
He said JIT had presented a controversial and partial report in
the Supreme Court which would be challenged by the PML-N in the SC.
He said the democratic system, China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) project and war against terrorism could be affected due to recent uncertain political situation in the country.
