PML-N fully cooperating with JIT: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was fully cooperating with the joint investigation team (JIT) and it should ensure transparency in its investigation.

The JIT had summoned Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz and they were appeared before it, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister reiterated that the PML-N was committed to cooperate with the JIT and did not create any hurdles in the way of investigation.

He said the JIT was constituted to investigate the matter in a transparent manner.