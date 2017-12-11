PML-N fulfills most of its election promises: Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Deputy Speaker and General

Secretary PML-N Khyber Pahktunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbassi Monday said the government

of PMLN has fulfilled most of the election promises and provided better

facilities of life to the masses.

He was addressing a public gathering after inauguration of

government higher secondary school (GHSS) Satora.

Murtaza Abbassi said that government took concrete measures

for eradication of load shedding from the country that resulted in speeding up progress

and stability.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif started

the historical China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and through roads

developments in the country, improved the economy which was also admired by the

experts and shown by the economic indicators as well.

The PTI leadership has to change its behavior for the progress of the democracy in the country, Abbassi maintained .

The GHSS would be constructed with an estimated cost of 50

million rupees, Murtaza told the gathering and announced construction of PCC

roads from Sumba Thara to Gohra would cost of 7.5 million rupees.

Tehsil Nazim Havelian, Sardar Arsal Pervez and PML-N

parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota were also present

in the public gathering.