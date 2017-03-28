PML-N follows reconciliation policy with democratic parties: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had followed the policy of reconciliation with democratic parties against undemocratic elements.

PML-N was committed for not making any alliance with undemocratic forces in the larger interest of the country, he talking to a private news channel said.

He said no political party would endorse the stance of any undemocratic elements.

Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had tried to topple the government by staging sit-ins and protest demonstration.

He said the PTI had attacked the buildings of Parliament and Pakistan

Television but other political parties showed unity and supported the PML-N government.

He alleged PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders including Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were holding offshore companies and also involved in corruption.

The spokesman said the PTI leaders should face their cases in the courts.

The PTI had closed accountability institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he claimed.

Replying to a question, he said many leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had also been facing the cases in the courts.