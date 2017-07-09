PML-N expects justice from SC: Talal

KARACHI, July 9 (APP): PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Sunday
said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expected justice from
the Supreme Court.
Talking to journalists here at the Quaid-i-Azam International
Airport, he said his party had a history of struggle for rule of
law and it had also strived for the cause of an independent
judiciary.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family
members had appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) to
expose the conspiracy hatched against the PML-N government.
The ensuing developments, he said, had made it very clear that
the Sharif family was being victimized.
Talal said that the prime minister and his party were
answerable to the people of Pakistan and it were only the people
who would decide their leader’s fate through vote.
He alleged there was a segment that was bent upon political
murder of Prime Minister Nawaz, however, that might no more be possible
as situation, over the years, had changed a lot.
He appreciated that media in Pakistan had played an important
role in bringing fore the truth.
Expressing his reservations about certain members of the JIT, he
said the way the JIT adopted for investigation was controversial.
“We in the given circumstances expect justice only from the apex
court,” he added.
