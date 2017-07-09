PML-N expects justice from SC: Talal

KARACHI, July 9 (APP): PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry on Sunday

said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expected justice from

the Supreme Court.

Talking to journalists here at the Quaid-i-Azam International

Airport, he said his party had a history of struggle for rule of

law and it had also strived for the cause of an independent

judiciary.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family

members had appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) to

expose the conspiracy hatched against the PML-N government.

The ensuing developments, he said, had made it very clear that

the Sharif family was being victimized.

Talal said that the prime minister and his party were

answerable to the people of Pakistan and it were only the people

who would decide their leader’s fate through vote.

He alleged there was a segment that was bent upon political

murder of Prime Minister Nawaz, however, that might no more be possible

as situation, over the years, had changed a lot.

He appreciated that media in Pakistan had played an important

role in bringing fore the truth.

Expressing his reservations about certain members of the JIT, he

said the way the JIT adopted for investigation was controversial.

“We in the given circumstances expect justice only from the apex

court,” he added.