PML-N continues efforts to get passed bill on delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N) had been persistently making efforts to get passed the

constitutional amendment bill on delimitation of constituencies from the Senate as it would pave

way for general election on time in August next year.

According to party sources, the PML-N government wanted

early passage of the constitutional amendment bill that would lead to new delimitation of

constituencies for the general elections, according to the provisional results

of the census held this year.

The National Assembly had already passed the bill with the consensus of political parties, but the bill could not sail through the Senate due to differences between the government and opposition parties.

The government had been in contact with Pakistan Peoples Party to remove its concerns so that the

amendment could be approved in the 104 member Senate.

The bill was stuck in the Senate due to opposition parties mainly PPP, which came up with some new

demands.

The government had said that it would keep on approaching the opposition parties for reaching a

consensus on the bill.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had repeatedly said that elections would be held on time when National Assembly would complete its tenure in first week of June next year.

However, recently PML-N leadership had expressed apprehensions about the stability of

the political system due to behaviour of opposition parties inside and outside

the Parliament.

Speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq expressed his views about dangers to the system,

saying he wanted the assemblies should complete their tenure but at the same time he said that it seemed that it would not happen.

The Speaker said incidents in the recent past were not in the interest of the

country.

Central leader of PML-N and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal saw the delay in passage of the

bill in the Senate as part of attempts to destabilise the democratic system.

PML-N leadership had been saying that unseen forces were trying to undermine the

democratic parliamentary system.

In his statement, Ahsan Iqbal pointed to the incident in which their party members

in the Parliament received phone calls from unknown persons asking them to stay away from voting on the bill on

delimitation of constituencies in the National Assembly.

He also cited the latest sit ins at Faizabad as part of series of incidents in

the last four years to destabilise the PML-N government.

The coming days are crucial for the political system because if PMLN and PPP

develop a consensus on the bill on delimitation of constituencies it would

give enough time to the Election Commission to carry out its work and pave the

way for timely elections.