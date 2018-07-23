PML-N committed to promote democracy: Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman, Central Media Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that his party is committed to promote, preserve and protect democracy to ensure sanctity of ballot and supremacy of parliament.

Briefing a 20-member Commonwealth Election Observers delegation, Hussain Sayed presented three documents to the Commonwealth Election Observers delegation which is headed by the former President of Nigeria, said a press release on Monday.

Accompanied by Senator Chairperson, PML-N Women’s Wing, Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Mushahid also briefed the Commonwealth Election Observers on the Anti-Rigging System (ARS) formulated by PML-N to prevent rigging so as to ensure a free, fair and transparent poll.

During the hour long meeting, which took place in a local hotel, the Commonwealth Election Observers expressed keen interest in the ARS terming it a unique system that a political party had formulated for the first time ever.

Mushahid said PML-N has no doubt that if the elections are free, fair and transparent, the people of Pakistan will repose their confidence in PML-N which has delivered on combating terrorism, eliminating load shedding, building infrastructure plus health and education and launching of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the biggest developmental project in the history of Pakistan.

Senators Mushahid and Nuzhat Sadiq thanked Commonwealth Election Observers delegation for their keen interest in promoting democracy in Pakistan and ensuring a transparent electoral process leading up to a vote on July 25 in a free and fair manner.