PML-N came into power to serve masses: Bosan

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Food, Security and Research, Haji Sikander Hayat Khan Bosan said on Sunday

that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) came into power to serve the masses.

Addressing a ground breaking ceremony of a dual way road from Murdanpur to Qadirpur Raan by-pass, he said that roads

were being constructed to provide better communication facilities to people of rural areas.

He said that he had approved Rs 5 billion funds for uplift of rural areas of PP-200, adding that funds were being spent

on various projects.

He thanked the people who gave land free of cost to government for the construction of new road.

He criticized the past regime that had nothing did for the uplift of rural areas.

MPA Malik Shoukat Hayat Bosan said the Punjab government was constructing roads so that the lifestyle of people of rural areas

could be raised.

He said that Rs 180 million would be spent on 12 kilometer road. He said that providing maximum facilities to people of rural areas

were their top priority.