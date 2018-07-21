PML-N being singled out in Punjab province complains Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq on Saturday complained that PML-N was facing difficulties in its election campaign due to lack of neutrality and impartially in the Punjab province.
Participating in debate on law and order situation in country, he alleged PML-N was being singled out in the Punjab which may have negative impact on the whole election campaign and results.
He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers were barred from welcoming their leader on July 13. He said Nawaz Sharif did prefer to come back to Pakistan despite his seriously ill wife. He alleged that fake cases were registered against PML-N leadership.
Raja Zafar stressed for taking additional steps to hold free, fair and transparent
elections and said ECP has the mandate to carry out the electoral exercise. He
warned, if the election is rigged, the country will face the consequences.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked chairman Senate to summon Chairman National
Accountability Court (NAB) and Chief Election Commissioner to answer the questions
of Senators.
He complained that it was unfortunate that PML-N candidate contesting for NA 54
constituency Anjum Aqeel had been summoned for inquiry just three days before the
general elections. Likewise, seven years pending case of another PML-N candidate
for NA 60, Hanif Abbasi would be decided on July 21 (Saturday).
In these circumstances, how a candidates would be able to run his election
campaign, he questioned.
Rehman Malik said that the meeting of Senate Standing committee on Interior had
discussed security arrangements for upcoming elections, and the cyber crime situation
in the country in the context of elections.
He said that National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)
had briefed the committee about possible threats to various political parties and candidates
during their election campaigns and on polling-day.
Senator Javed Abbasi asked the Chairman Senate to summon in-camera session to
discuss the issues, shared by the Secretary Election Commission with the interior
committee.
