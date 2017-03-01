PML N attributes top priority to women welfare: Kalsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif said Wednesday that women were the corner stone of Pakistan’s society that’s why PML N attributes top priority to the welfare of women.

The largest part of the federal budget goes to the poorest

women through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), thus benefiting the most vulnerable women, she said at an event on women empowerment hosted by her as a part of ECO Summit events in honour of First Lady of Turkey.

Kalsoom Nawaz said as Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

launched key initiatives to improve the lives of the poorest women during all his tenures.

She said that over the past years BISP has established itself as

one of the most effective programmes for women empowerment.

She appreciated the impact BISP has made in the lives of the

poorest women by enhancing their decision making power and making them financially and socially inclusive.

Kalsoom Nawaz said that BISP brought millions of women on the voter list, enrolled 1.3 million poorest children in schools and is the

custodian of National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) of the country that provides critical data for all pro poor programs.

She appreciated the work done by BISP team under leadership of

Marvi Memon and advised them to continue with work which earned them blessings from Allah.

Earlier, the First Lady of Turkey was welcomed by First Lady of Pakistan Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Minister of State and Chairperson BISP

MNA Marvi Memon.

The event was attended by spouses of Turkish Foreign Minister Mrs Hulya Cavusoglu, Turkish Minister of Economy Mrs Aysen Zeybekci, Turkish Minister for development Mrs Zeliha Elvan, Turkish Minister of transportation Mrs Habibe Arslan, Turkish chief of General staff

Mrs Sule Akar and Turkish ambassador Mrs Asli Girgin and BISP beneficiaries.

On the occasion, the First lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan stated that women are held in high esteem in Islam as they shape the future of a

nation by cradling its coming generations.

Thus empowering women, empowers the future of a nation. Programmes like BISP contribute significantly towards women empowerment.

She appreciated the women empowerment initiative of BISP, as the awareness raised under this initiative would redefine the social fabric

of the country by incorporating its women in main stream.

The Turkish First lady said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy good relations and would keep on supporting each other in fight against

poverty and make the world a better place to live.

She thanked the people of Pakistan for their hospitality and their support during thick and thin especially Pakistan’s support when Turkey faced a coup.

She gave details of the Turkish welfare program and her personal interest in issues like reducing violence against women, girls and

mother’s education, equal work opportunities for women, Islamic rights for women and many other initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Marvi Memon said that BISP is the largest social safety net in the South Asia that not only targets women by disbursing cash grants to strengthen them economically but also ensures

the much needed support system for their social uplift.

BISP provides an empowerment platform in shape of 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBC) to its women.

BBCs mobilize and educate women by raising awareness on key issues like mother and child health, nutrition, financial literacy, education, immunization etc.

The first Ladies interacted with BISP beneficiaries who shared

their stories of the struggle against poverty in the Prime Minister office.

They thanked the Prime Minister for enhancing BISP funds for their livelihoods and the many linkages to other welfare programs.

Begum Kalsoom Nawaz encouraged the beneficiaries to keep their

heads high in their struggle against poverty and reiterated that the Prime Minister and the government are always there to support them.

A play on women empowerment as part of BISP’s communication

strategy was also staged on the occasion on all key women empowerment

issues which will be shown to all beneficiary committees through social mobilizers countrywide.