PML-N always struggled for independence of media, basic rights of people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always struggled for the independence of media and basic rights of people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said journalists were part of her team irrespective of the fact whether they belonged to official or private media, adding media and democracy were interlinked.

She expressed these views in a meeting with the representatives of the Journalist bodies on Wednesday.

The journalist bodies, led by Afzal Butt, met here with Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and State Minister Anusha Rehman over the untoward incident occurred in the Supreme Court with the reporter of a private news channel and agreed to withdraw application against Anusha Rehman in the meeting.

Discussing the issue, Anusha Rehman said she did not know that

Azam Gill was a reporter of 7 News and her aim was not to defame him as it was a natural response.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the unfortunate incident

Anusha Rehman said Azam Gill was like her brother. “I always

keen to have good relations with the journalist community”, she added.

She said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb played

a pivotal role to resolve the matter.