PML- N also adopted PM Imran’s narrative on opposition leader’s return: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Tagging a news item about PML-N parliamentary party meeting, she said in a tweet that now their own party was demanding return of Shahbaz Sharif.

Congratulating the nation over change in PML-N, she said this was result of Imran Khan’s efforts for political change.