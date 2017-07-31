PML-N accepts Panama Papers verdict despite reservations: Dr. Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)

Leader Dr. Asif Kirmani on Monday said that his party accepted

Panama Papers verdict despite serious reservations.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said that former

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was warmly received in Murree during

his unannounced visit.

He said that PML-N respected the Supreme Court and added

the party would go the court of masses to express its viewpoint.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has already started meeting the

masses to present his side of the case, adding that Nawaz Sharif

would hopefully be prime minister for fourth time.

Dr. Asif Kirmani said that today during court hearing, he

came to know that the documents submitted by PTI Chief Imran

Khan were fake and forged.

He alleged that PTI chief used abusive language and indulged

in character assassination of others. He said that masses would

retaliate against such bad practices of PTI chief.

He said that Imran Khan had not declared his offshore assets

and other matters related to his children.

He said that Imran Khan did not mention his apartment of

London in his tax returns.

Dr. Asif Kirmani said that earlier Imran in his comments

had stated that he will not even make Sheikh Rashid his peon

but today he chose him as candidate for office of Prime Minister.

He also denounced Imran Khan for using abusive language

against Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.