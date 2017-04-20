PML-N accepts Panama case verdict with open heart: Aftab

ATTOCK, April 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had

accepted the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case with open heart

and others should also do the same.

All those, who could not get the Supreme Court verdict according

to their desire, should stop making hue and cry and play a positive

role for the country’s development, he said while talking to APP.

The minister said those, who could not prove anything in the court, would not be able to do so even before the joint investigation team.

They had only nefarious designs for which they were levelling

allegations, he added.

However, the journey for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue in the country, he said.

Member of the National Assembly Malik Aetbar Khan, while hailing the court verdict, said all the political parties must unite and play their

due role for the country’s development. They should also accept the

Panama case verdict.

Member of the Provincial Assembly Shavez Khan said the Panama Papers

case verdict was in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the

nation deserveds felicitation for that.

MPA Syed Ejaz Bokhari, in his comments, said he had no objection

over the verdict but there should not have been no delay in its announcement.