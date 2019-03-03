PMD forecast rain at isolated places on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Kalat, Makran divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, the western disturbance was still prevailing and affecting central and upper parts of the country with rain and snowfall.

This western disturbance was still likely to persist over upper parts of the country during next 12 to 24 hours.