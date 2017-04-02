PM Youth Training Scheme: gateway for KP, FATA students to enhance skills, employability prospects

By Fakhar-e-Alam

PESHAWAR, April 2 (APP): The Prime Minister’s Youth Training Programme (PMYTP), launched by Federal Government is receiving an overwhelming response from the students of Khyber Pakhtunwa and FATA as they consider it an excellent opportunity to enhance the skills and employability prospects.

The phase-II of PMYTP that was launched on March 26 on the directives

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is attracting a large number of fresh post-graduate students of KP and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), who deem it a career oriented scheme.

Officials in National Internship Programme Office, Ministry of

International Coordination, Islamabad told APP that registration for the schemes was started on March 26. All unemployed and fresh post-graduate youth with 25-year of age or equivalent Diploma of three-years after Matric / FSc with 50pc marks or 2.5CGPA can apply for this programme till April 15.

The scheme aims to enhance and polish the skills of selected internees, who would also get Rs 12,000 monthly stipend and one year training in any government or semi-government and private institutions.

Approximately 50,000 opportunities of internship are being offered

by the government to unemployed youth from across the country and Azad Kashmir.

As many as 25,000 internship opportunities are being offered for Punjab, 9,500 for Sindh, 5,750 KP, 3,000 for Balochistan, 5,750 for

Gilgit Baltistan, FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory, and 1,000 for

AJK in phase-II of the programme.

“Rs 12,000 per month plus one year long technical training to an unemployed master degree-holder means a lot for an internee of KP and FATA,” Sumbal Riaz, who obtained MSc degree in Economics from Peshawar University, told APP while filing the form of National Internship

Programme at the university campus.

“I think it is an encouraging initiative being offered to fresh post-graduate students to get firsthand experience instead of wasting energies for applying to various posts with no experience,” the Nowshera born citizen said.

She said many of her class-fellows had applied for the scheme while

more were planning to avail the opportunity for a brighter future.

A large number of eligible students qualified recently from UET Peshawar, KP Agriculture University, University of Peshawar, Gomal University, Khyber Medical University and many others have welcomed the PM’s Youth Training Programme and termed it a positive step by the Federal Government towards transformation of their careers.

People from every walk of life, including parents, politicians and academicians, have also highly appreciated the programme terimg it

a milestone and hoped that it would certainly have positive effects

on the overall performance of the departments and organizations,

besides polishing the career of fresh post-graduate students.

Prof Dr Naushad Khan, Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University,

said the initiative by the Prime Minister would not only give a direction

to the highly qualified youth in their career but also provide them a platform to excel.

He said equal opportunities for all students, including females,

would end sense of deprivation among the youth of KP and FATA.

He said highly skillful educated youth were required to cater the

needs of gigantic projects, industrialization and businesses under

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We must focus on the professional training and technical skills

of our youth to fully tap CPEC’s potential in KP and FATA,” he observed.

There was no alternative to experience, the VC said, adding that applications of majority of post-graduate students were rejected by reputable organizations due to lack of experience.

The ICU VC suggested Rs 20,000 stipend for each internee per month

and stressed upon the students to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Sardar Auranzaib Nalota, PML-N Parliamentary Secretary, told APP that

the PM training programme was yet another gift of the Prime Minister for the people especially of KP and FATA.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always initiated incentives for youth as he considered them a precious asset and future of Pakistan.

He recalled that earlier, the PM launched Youth Business Loan

Scheme, Interest Free Loans Scheme, Youth Training Scheme, Skill

Development Scheme and Fee Reimbursement Scheme for youth to contribute in making Pakistan a prosperous and developed state.

He was optimistic about the positive outcomes of the programmes,

which, he said, would enable youth to have a bright future.