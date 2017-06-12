PM writing history by appearing before JIT: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader
Talal Chaudhry Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be
writing history by appearing before the Joint Investigation Team
(JIT).
Speaking to mediamen here, he said appearance of the Prime
Minister before the JIT was an example of respect for the law.
He said Imran Khan, who used to say that nobody was above the
law, had run away from the law and was a proclaimed offender.
He said the nation was looking towards the Supreme Court for
justice.
Talal said everybody should be treated equal before the law.
He said Nawaz Sharif went through suffering because he
conducted nuclear explosions.
Now again the Prime Minister was made a target because he
undertook the project of CPEC.
He said now it was said that record of Sharif family was
tempered, adding this record remained in the possession of NAB
during the rule of Pervez Musharraf.
Talal said the Panama Papers issue was created not to conduct
accountability but for political reasons and for getting power.
MNA Ashiq Hussain Shah said Imran Khan was avoiding courts to
hide his wrongdoings.
He said PTI stopped the institutions from carrying out
accountability of corrupt elements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
