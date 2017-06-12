PM writing history by appearing before JIT: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader

Talal Chaudhry Monday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be

writing history by appearing before the Joint Investigation Team

(JIT).

Speaking to mediamen here, he said appearance of the Prime

Minister before the JIT was an example of respect for the law.

He said Imran Khan, who used to say that nobody was above the

law, had run away from the law and was a proclaimed offender.

He said the nation was looking towards the Supreme Court for

justice.

Talal said everybody should be treated equal before the law.

He said Nawaz Sharif went through suffering because he

conducted nuclear explosions.

Now again the Prime Minister was made a target because he

undertook the project of CPEC.

He said now it was said that record of Sharif family was

tempered, adding this record remained in the possession of NAB

during the rule of Pervez Musharraf.

Talal said the Panama Papers issue was created not to conduct

accountability but for political reasons and for getting power.

MNA Ashiq Hussain Shah said Imran Khan was avoiding courts to

hide his wrongdoings.

He said PTI stopped the institutions from carrying out

accountability of corrupt elements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.