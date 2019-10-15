PM welcomes US 240 mln Hutchison Port Holdings’ investment

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday welcomed a USD 240 million foreign investment from Hong Kong based port operator, Hutchison Port Holdings and their commitment to Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

The prime minister reiterated the commitment and focus of the government to facilitate investment and ease-of-doing-business that would ultimately result in economic growth and employment generation.

He was talking to a delegation of Hutchison Port Holdings, led by their Group Managing Director Eric Ip that called on him, PM Office media office in a press release said.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large for Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Chairman Board

of Investment Zubair Haider Gilani and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Group managing director Eric Ip apprised the prime minister of Hutchison Port Holdings’ fresh investment into Pakistan approximating USD 240 Million that

would make available a significant amount of new container terminal capacity

at the Karachi Port, and increase Hutchison Ports’ total investment in Pakistan

to USD 1 billion.