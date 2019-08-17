PM welcomes UNSC meeting on IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss the serious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“It is for the first time in over 50 yrs (years) that the world’s highest diplomatic forum has taken up this issue. There are 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self determination,” the prime minister in a series of tweets said.

He further said that the UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of these resolutions.

“Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people & ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body,” he stressed.