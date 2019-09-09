PM welcomes Int’l community’s growing concerns, demands over IOJ&K situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday welcomed the growing concern and demands by the international community, global leaders, UN Secretary General and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), for India to lift its 6-week long siege of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister, in series of tweets, said the International community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by the Occupation Indian forces under a cover of brutal siege.