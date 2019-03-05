PM welcomes CJ’s statement; says `journey towards truth is a journey towards Naya Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan welcoming the statement of Chief Justice of Pakistan on punishing those who give false testimony Tuesday said that journey towards truth was a `journey towards Naya Pakistan’.

“I welcome CJ’s statement on punishing those who give false testimony. Journey towards truth is a journey towards Naya Pakistan”, the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media handle.

“Nations become great because they have a higher value system. Muslim civilizations’ foundation was State of Medina with truthfulness as the core value”, he added in the tweet.