PM welcomes Al-Tamimi Group’s investment interest in Pakistani sectors

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed Saudi Arabia Al-Tamimi Group of Companies’ investment interest in food processing, dairy & livestock and meat processing sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to Chairman, Al-Tamimi Group of Companies, Sheikh Tariq Ali Abdullah Al-Tamimi, who called on him, the prime minister emphasized on the reforms taken by the Government regarding ease-of-doing-business and providing one-window operation to potential investors.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with 12 climatic zones and was suitable for a variety of agricultural, fruit, dairy and fisheries production.

The prime minister stated that the Government was also focusing on research & development to enhance productivity and increase exports with the help of private investors.

He also stated that Government of Pakistan was working on establishing export oriented grading and standardization of indigenous fruits including apple, peach, mango and citrus to meet the international demands as these fruits were widely acclaimed for their quality and taste.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Chairman, Al Tamimi Group of Companies highly appreciated the measures taken by the Government towards achieving economic stability and growth.

He stated that the stability of economic policies was a major factor in attracting foreign investments and international businesses were now confident to invest in Pakistan due to transparency and facilitation provided to businessmen.

International organizations like the World Bank has also rated Pakistan among the world’s top 10 business climate improvers. Tamimi said, “Pakistan is my second home”.