PM warns of serious threats posed by RSS in India to regional peace

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the world to realize serious threats posed to the regional peace by a supremacist Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has taken over a nuclear armed country India.

Addressing Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video call, the prime minister said the whole India was under the control of this extremist ideology, threatening the very fabric of Indian society, as all minorities were being systematically targeted.

He referred to recent development in Assam in which 1.9 minorities including Muslims were being stripped of their nationality.

After Kasmiri Muslims, Christians were forcibly converted to Hinduism, churches were attacked and the Sikh community soon to face such scenario.