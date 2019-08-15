PM warns of another Srebrenica-like massacre if Kashmir genocide goes unnoticed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Muslim community in Indian occupied Kashmir was facing grave danger of ethnic cleansing as the heavily militarized territory witnessed 12 days of curfew and complete communication blackout.

The prime minister in a tweet alerted the world about the presence of extra troops and sending in of the goons of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who he said, was responsible for earlier genocide of the Muslims in Gujarat.