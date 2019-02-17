PM warmly receives Saudi Crown Prince at Nur Khan airbase

NUR KHAN AIR BASE (Rawalpindi), Feb 17 (APP)::Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was accorded a rousing red-carpet welcome as he arrived here Sunday on a two-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Led by Imran Khan, the federal cabinet warmly received the Saudi Crown Prince upon arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior Pakistani and Saudi officials were also present.

The Crown Prince, accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen, was given a 21-gun salute as he alighted from his aeroplane at the Airbase.

A formation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 and JF-17 Thunder aircraft escorted the plane of Saudi Crown Prince as it entered the Pakistani airspace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan later drove the Saudi Crown Prince to the PM House, where an official welcome ceremony was awaiting the Royal dignitary.

During his two-day stay, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and also meet the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

The Saudi Crown Prince, who also holds portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, would have discussions with the leadership of Pakistan to further cement the brotherly ties between the two countries, besides deliberating upon a wide-range of issues of mutual interests.