PM wants youth to become ‘all-rounders of contemporary plus religious education’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he wanted the country’s youth to excel as ‘all-rounders of contemporary plus religious education’ and prove their mettle before the world with confidence.

“The youth, which has a strong knowledge of both modern sciences and religion and also realizes the objective of Pakistan’s creation, can lead the country at international arena,” the prime minister said in his address at the prize-distribution ceremony held for the meritorious students of Madrassahs (religious institutions), here at the PM House.