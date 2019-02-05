PM wants Sindh govt. to take swift action over Khairpur incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the government of Sindh must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators behind Kumb temple arson incident in Khairpur district.On his Twitter account, the Prime Minister said, “The govt of Sindh must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. This is against the teachings of the Quran.”

He also posted a picture of the Hindu temple along with his tweet. According to media reports, some miscreants set Hindus sacred books on fire after entering the temple.