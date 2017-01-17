PM wants court’s verdict instead of immunity: Tallal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Muhammad Tallal Chaudry, Tuesday said Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif wanted court’s decision in the Panama Papers case instead of seeking immunity.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after Panama Papers case hearing, he said the parties who declared parliament as

rigged were getting strength from the same house.

The MNA said that PML-N did not believe in immunity but wanted verdict on the basis of evidence and argument. “If we seek immunity then the case would not be legally under trial,” he added.

He said that chief of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was losing the Panama Papers case as he lost case in the apex court regarding general election 2013.

Imran Khan was afraid of names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he said.

He said PML-N was making effort for the socio-economic development of the country adding that it would also win the next election on the basis of its performance.

He said the name of prime minster was not included in the Panama papers.

Tallal said PTI was leveling baseless allegations by linking the name of Nawaz Sharif with Panama papers.

He said PML-N will submit all evidence in the court, adding that the party will not only win the case in court, but also win in the public court too.