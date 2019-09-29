PM vows to stand for oppressed Kashmiris’ rights: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while advising the nation to ward off pessimism in hard times declared that the whole Pakistani nation would keep standing for the just rights of oppressed eight million Kashmiris who had been bracing the worst kind of inhuman curfew and atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Soon after his arrival at the Islamabad Airport from New York where he attended 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Prime Minister said “Whether the world stands for Kashmiris or not, the whole Pakistani nation is standing for the Kashmiri people. Because raising voice for their rights, was also a kind of Jihad.”

He said the worst kind of oppression was being unleashed against 8 million innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley who had been put under complete lockdown by the Indian forces.

“I want to tell you one thing there may be ups and downs in such efforts. There may be good and bad times, but you should not be distressed in bad times because the Kashmiris are looking towards you,” he told a huge cheering crowd that gathered there to greet their leader with welcoming banners, placards and flags.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by members of his delegation and party leaders, said with such continued support from the Pakistani nation, Insha’ Allah, the Kashmiris would soon won their freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.