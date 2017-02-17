PM vows to counter terrorists with full force

SEHWAN, Feb 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday reiterated his government’s resolve to counter terrorists and authorized the army to “eliminate the enemy wherever they are.”

According to a PM House statement, he was chairing a meeting here in the aftermath of horrific bomb blast at the shrine of sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He was briefed by the chief secretary Sindh about the tragic incident in which 83 people were killed, 343 injured, of which 76 were in serious condition.

The Prime Minister specifically directed the government of Sindh to ensure foolproof security measures of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan.

The Chief Minister Sindh assured the Prime Minister that every possible measure will be taken to improve the security of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and other shrines in Sindh.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been fighting a war on its identity since its inception.

“In the pursuit of peace and prosperity, every State in history has faced opposition from those who have wished to revert them to primitive and barbaric roots,” he said.

The prime minister said for the past many years, “we have been fighting the enemies from within, and those abroad. We have faced dark days in our history. However, we have always come through with a resilience that has been an inspiration for the world.”

“It is time for us to unite and fight against the radicals, wherever they may be, inside or coming from outside and I direct and authorise my armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy wherever they are with the full force of the State.”

He termed it an obligation towards future generations and others facing oppression.

“We must hold firm, but reject fear and renounce this depravity wherever we see it with a moral rebuke we reserve only for the most heinous,” the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

“My administration will do its part in ensuring defeat to those who question our humanity, and the rights and liberties of our fellow countrymen.”

“This war will end, and it will conclude with the victory of our people, including our positive values that bind us,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.