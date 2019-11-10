PM vows educational, social reforms to develop Pakistan as Madina like welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while reiterating his mission to develop Pakistan as a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina, resolved to make educational and social reforms to revive the lost glory of Islam.

Addressing the Rehmatullil Alameen Conference on “State of Madina and Concept of Islamic Welfare State in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” here, the prime minister said as course of setting up Madina like state was tough and everyone, including the people and the religious scholars, would have to play their part for that.

The conference held in connection with Eid Mailad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was attended by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Dr Babar Awan, renowned religious scholars from across the country and abroad, besides thousands of people from different cities.

The prime minister said both the individuals and the state would have to opt the model of Madina State to achieve excellence. It were the same model and principles, which had made the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) companions conquer the Roman and Russian empires within a short span of time.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had enforced an education emergency in his state which had later produced top scientists for next 700 years.

He said the current education system did not teach the youth about the Islamic history and its golden past, and resolved that his government would introduce educational reforms to make the youngsters follow those role models.

He said the Islamic history was well preserved but it was only narrated during the Friday sermons, and called for research on those principles which made the Muslims rule for around 1000 years.

The prime minister also advised the Islamic Scholars and experts to ponder on the causes of Muslims’ downfall, which had widely been described by Allama Iqbal in his poetry.

He said the State of Madina had built such a character of the Muslims, which had impressed the non-Muslims making them embrace Islam.

He urged the people to inculcate the habit of truth in their personalities, which he believed, gave the utmost strength. He also advised the people to live a life aimed at public service, not to achieve the personal gains.

The prime minister said even after having conquered the great powers, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and His companions lived a simple life. He said anyone, who got indulged in money-making, could never excel in the life.

He said all the great personalities, including the Holy Prophet (PBUH), His companions, great Sufi saints and even non-Muslim leaders like Nelson Mandela had lived their lives for the public cause that was why they were revered and remembered forever.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said justice and merit had always been the core factors behind the success of the Islamic state where everyone was equal before the law.

He said in order to successfully implement the Madina state model, “we have to collectively fight out the corrupt elements in the politics, media and bureaucracy, who had put the country on the verge of bankruptcy making the people suffer”.

He said there should be no compassion for the plunderers as in the past such favours in form of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NROs) to the influential people had marred the country.

The prime minister said for putting the country on path of progress, the people would have to change themselves, pay taxes and discourage the corrupt practices.

He also urged the religious scholars to guide the government in its mission to build Pakistan on the pattern of State of Madina.

He told the gathering that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia had decided to produce films on Islamic history to apprise the youth of great historic personalities and their characteristics.