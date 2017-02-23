PM visits Turkish parliament

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday visited the Turkish parliament in solidarity with the parliamentarians who stood steadfast against the failed coup against democracy in July 2016.

Prime Minister visited the site of parliament’s building which was damaged by the bombing of military jets.

He placed flowers at the ground in respect of the martyred.

The Prime Minister in his remarks said the sacrifices of valiant members of Turkish parliament could not be forgotten who continued the parliamentary sessions in defiance against the attack on democracy.

He said democracy was the key values binding the two nations into the bond of brotherhood.

Earlier, Acting Speaker Ahmet Aydin along with parliamentarians received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Parliament.