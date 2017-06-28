PM visits residence of Ch Ahmad Saeed

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and former

chairman PIA Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed here on Wednesday and

expressed grief over the death of his mother.

Accomoanied by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,

the premier expressed condolences with Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed,

former federal minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar, Chaudhry Ahmad

Javed and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed

soul.

The prime minister prayed to Almighty to shower His

blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the

members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss

with patience, fortitude and equanimity.