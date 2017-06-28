LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and former
chairman PIA Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed here on Wednesday and
expressed grief over the death of his mother.
Accomoanied by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,
the premier expressed condolences with Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed,
former federal minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar, Chaudhry Ahmad
Javed and offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed
soul.
The prime minister prayed to Almighty to shower His
blessings on the departed soul and grant courage to the
members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss
with patience, fortitude and equanimity.
PM visits residence of Ch Ahmad Saeed
LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz