PM visits Quarantine Center in Quetta

QUETTA, Apr 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday visited Quarantine Center at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta during his day-long visit.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rindh.

Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the isolation ward and Quarantine Center.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Aman Ullah Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.