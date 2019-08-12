PM visits PIMS hospital on Eid day to inquire after patients

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital here and inquired after the health of the patients admitted in different wards and questioned about the quality of the treatment.

During the sufficient time he spent at the hospital, the prime minister was apprised on the facilities and challenges to handle the huge number of patients coming from different cities.

The people lauded the prime minister’s gesture and raised slogans ‘Long Live Imran Khan.’